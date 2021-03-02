Even Amazon Can Be a Penny Stock With Fractional Shares

Here's how it works: Suppose you want to invest $10 in a stock that trades for $200. You can invest your $10 and receive one-twentieth of a share. It's a good way for beginning investors to start choosing individual stocks without putting much money on the line. It's also a good way to practice dollar-cost averaging, a strategy of regularly investing a certain amount that typically lowers your investment costs over time.

Why fractional shares beat penny stocks

What's important to know if you're hoping to find the next Amazon is that Amazon was never a penny stock. The term "penny stock" typically refers to a stock that trades for $5 or less -- with many trading for less than $1. They also usually have a market capitalization of $50 million or less. Not only did Amazon's $18-a-share price when it went public put it outside of penny stock territory, but its market cap was already about $438 million back then.