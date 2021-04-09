Even Tesla Can Be a Penny Stock With Fractional Shares

While they are more affordable than traditional stocks, they carry far more risk.

Penny stocks are normally issued by small companies that don't have a long history (or their financial information is not accessible to the public). That makes it hard to research these stocks to determine whether they're solid investments.

Also, penny stock prices are subject to extreme price swings. That risk is exacerbated by the fact that these stocks are often harder to sell.

Say, for example, you buy 100 shares of a penny stock for $1 per share. Now let's say that tomorrow, the stock price drops to $0.90 per share. You start to get worried and want to sell. But nobody is buying right now, so you're stuck with your stock. By the time you're able to sell, the price has dropped to $0.50 per share, and you've sold your shares for half of what you paid for them.

It's possible to make a lot of money with penny stocks, but the risks often outweigh the rewards. For that reason, penny stocks are best left to investors with deep pockets and an extremely high tolerance for risk. For everyone else, there's a better investment: fractional shares.

Why invest in fractional shares