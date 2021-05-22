Everything Options Investors Need to Know About Cost Basis

Jim Gillies: There's different ways to think about this. Number 1, you can think of it as like, if you're doing it, say, where you already own your Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares and they are at a tax sheltered account, so we're not going to take unnecessary taxes, then you don't really worry about what your average cost is. Because if you're like me, you've bought it multiple times over the years, and they've gone up.

Gillies: Exactly. You could think of it as, well, my effective sell price is 145 plus the 270, so that's 147.70. In three months, with the stock price at about 130, is it worth? Would you sell a stock for 13.6 percent more than you paid for it today in three months? Well, that's a pretty good quarter. Frankly, that's a pretty good year. Yeah, it's pretty good rate of return in a year. For three months, that's cool, and especially if you're doing it in a tax-sheltered account where in theory, you can just buy your shares back and don't worry about, if you let it go, which you probably wouldn't, you'd probably roll. But anyway. That's one way you can think of it. The other way you could think of it is you came in new, so rather than Ellen, your situation right now where you already own shares, you said, "You know what, I've got $13,000 in cash, and maybe I'll try one of these covered calls." Maybe you sold other things or you've just been saving every paycheck as we all possibly want to do. Some of us are better at it than others and some of us are less good at it. No names mentioned. It's good I have alluded you to handle that for me.