Everything Options Investors Need to Know About Dividend Poaching

Bowman: To fear poachers, for it to be appealing to poachers.

Gillies: Again, with the stock price of 130, Ellen, you might like someone to call your stock away for the 145 strike, but it ain't going to happen.

Bowman: Well, the dividend is not that high. If it were a $20 dividend per share, then maybe.

Gillies: Yeah, you are perfectly safe. But if we're going into, let's say, the stock is 150 as that date approaches, so that's our first gate. That's our first thing that we trip out and say, OK, I'm now at risk of dividend poaching. Then you need to know when is the ex-dividend date. It'll probably be around, I'm going to go August 5th, August 6th. I don't even know if those are Fridays, but it's probably around there. I think it would be the 6th because I think expiration of the month is the 20th. I can do math, 20 minus 14.

Bowman: Yeah. My brother's wedding party is on the 7th, which is Saturday, so the 6th.

Gillies: Congratulations to Ellen's brother.

Bowman: Thank you, on his behalf.