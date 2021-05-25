Everything You Need To Know About Capital One Offers

If you’re making a purchase online, there’s almost surely a way for you to save on that purchase. If you’re a Capital One cardholder, one of your options is to utilize Capital One Offers.
Capital One Offers is a relatively-new and not-well-advertised cashback savings program for Capital One cardholders. It’s somewhat similar to other bank-operated savings programs like Amex Offers and Chase Offers. But, as you’ll see below, there are some key differences.
Capital One Offers Basics
Capital One Offers is a cashback savings program for Capital One cardholders. By clicking through an offer on the Capital One Offers website before making an online purchase, cardholders earn statement credits. There are currently over 100 merchants where you can save using Capital One Offers.
Offers are only available in the U.S. and only through the Capital One website or Capital One Mobile app. On the website, you’ll find a link to Capital One Offers on your account dashboard under “Earn Credits for Shopping”.
Alternatively, if you’re logged into your Capital One account, you can access Capital One Offers directly by clicking this link.
However, beware that the Capital One Offers page will load even if you don’t have an eligible credit card. I found this out the hard way when logged into an old Capital One account that was only connected to a closed credit card. Despite this, I was still able to open the Capital One Offers page and click through to a merchant to make a purchase.
Cards Eligible for Capital One Offers
Capital One Offers is available to U.S.-issued, consumer credit cards. Your Capital One card needs to be open and in good standing to take advantage of this savings program. Capital One specifically specifies that business credit cards and checking and savings accounts aren’t eligible.
Capital One doesn’t share a list of all of the personal credit cards that are eligible for Capital One Offers. So, you’ll want to check your Capital One credit card to make sure that the “Earn Credits for Shopping” section shows on your account dashboard.
Cards eligible for Capital One Offers include U.S.-issued personal credit cards. See our list of best Capital One credit cards if you’re interested in Capital One Offers but don’t currently have a Capital One card.
Capital One Offers works the same whether your Capital One credit card earns miles or cash back. Either way, you’ll earn statement credits on your credit card account. Unfortunately, there’s no option to earn bonus Capital One Miles instead. That limits the upside potential for those that maximize Capital One’s airline and hotel transfer partners.
As it’s limited to consumer credit cards, Capital One small business cards aren’t eligible for Capital One Offers. However, small businesses can use plenty of other savings programs.
How to Use Capital One Offers
Capital One Offers works a bit differently than Amex Offers, Chase Offers and other bank savings programs. In most programs, cardholders need to enroll in an offer on the website. Then you simply make a purchase with your activated card consistent with the offer’s terms.
Instead, Capital One Offers works more like a shopping portal. When you click on an offer, Capital One links you to the merchant’s website for you to complete the purchase. That means you’ll need to go through Capital One Offers immediately before you make the purchase.
Technically, you have 24 hours to complete the purchase after clicking the link. However, to be a qualifying offer purchase, you’ll need to use a qualifying card to make a purchase during the “same open browser session”. To be safe, it’s best to just wait until you’re ready to buy before clicking through from Capital One Offers.
When you click “Save Now” on an offer, Capital One will open a new browser tab with the merchant’s website. Don’t close the Capital One tab yet. Instead, click back to that tab to note your “activated offer reference ID” for this site visit. This reference is useful to note in case the savings doesn’t automatically post to your credit card account.
Speaking of posting, Capital One Offers warns that it can take up to 3 billing cycles before a statement credit is posted to your credit card account.
Note that these statement credits aren’t a substitute for making a payment on your account. If you can’t pay your balance in full, you’ll still need to make at least the minimum payment on your credit card statement.
No Stacking Opportunities
There’s a big downside to how Capital One Offers is set up: You won’t be able to stack Capital One Offers with other savings programs.
With most Amex Offers and Chase Offers, the terms of the offer only require that you use your enrolled card. The bank then checks your posted transactions for eligible purchases. Because of this, cardholders can often click through a shopping portal to save twice: once through the shopping portal and again through the bank savings program.
However, since Capital One Offers acts like a shopping portal, you won’t be able to use another portal at the same time. That significantly reduces the potential for savings.
Limits on Capital One Offers
Capital One Offers also limits how much cardholders can save through the program. Each eligible Capital One credit card is limited to a total of $1,000 in statement credits every three billing cycles.
It’s unclear if this limitation is applied on a quarterly basis or is applied on a rolling three-statement basis. Either way, beware of this limit if you’re a power user of Capital One Offers.
Types of Capital One Offers
Capital One offers a wide range of offers. At time of writing, my Capital One card is targeted for 115 offers.
Unfortunately, Capital One Offers aren’t grouped into categories. If you’re looking for a particular merchant, you will have to manually search the list. There’s no search tool and you can’t even use your browser’s search function. That means you’re going to have to scroll through the long list of merchants to find a merchant that you want to utilize.
Since Capital One Offers is set up as an online shopping portal, all offers require a purchase to be made online. Most of us are making more online purchases than ever anyway, however, this means certain types of purchases typically made in-person aren’t going to be eligible—such as purchases at restaurants and many types of travel purchases. You’re not going to be able to save on these types of purchases through Capital One Offers.
With that said, there are still some travel offers available:
- 5% back on Hertz
- 5% back at Best Western
- 10% back at Viator
- 5% back on VRBO rentals of at least $20
The travel offers may interest you if you have a Capital One travel rewards card because you could use the offer, wait for your statement credit (as long as it comes within 90 days), then erase the rest of your purchase with miles.
Although Capital One Offers aren’t divided into categories, there are some specific categories with a few merchant offers.
If you still haven’t done your taxes, you can save on tax services:
- Up to 20% back at TaxAct
- 10% back on online purchases at H&R Block
As with any shopping portal, meal delivery kits are common—including offers from:
- Up to $30 back on Blue Apron
- $25 back at Green Chef
- $20 back on HelloFresh
Although there are only a couple of pet-related offers, the cashback rates are solid:
- 15% back at Chewy
- 8% back at Petco
Online flower merchants are another staple of shopping portals. Unfortunately, the current rates are rather minimal through Capital One Offers:
- 8% back at FromYouFlowers.com
- 2% back at ProFlowers
- 2% back on FTD
Comparing Rates with Other Shopping Portals
Capital One Offers isn’t the only way to save on online purchases. There’s a bounty of shopping portals available to online shoppers. And you’ll want to make sure that another shopping portal isn’t offering a better deal for the same merchant.
One of the best tools that we’ve found to compare shopping portal payout rates is CashbackMonitor. Unfortunately, Capital One Offers isn’t listed on CashbackMonitor. But, it can be helpful for comparing Capital One Offers with a few dozen other shopping portals.
Let’s take an example. One of the Capital One Offers that caught my eye was KiwiCo. The 15% rebate rate intrigued me enough to look into the unique crate-delivery program for kids and consider getting a present for my niece.
Then I checked CashbackMonitor and found that there are plenty of other portals that are offering enticing rates.
The best of these is clearly Rakuten, which is paying out 22.5% today. That’s 50% more than the cashback I can get through Capital One Offers. Even better, Rakuten lets members opt into earning Membership Rewards points instead of cashback. Since travelers can often get much more than 1 cent per Membership Rewards point in value, this option is even more valuable.
Bottom Line
Capital One Offers gives Capital One cardholders another option to save when shopping online. However, the program works more like a shopping portal than a bank savings program like Amex Offers. Savvy online shoppers may do better by stacking online shopping portals and other bank savings programs or just by going through another shopping portal.