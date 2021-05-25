Everything You Need To Know About Capital One Offers

Alternatively, if you’re logged into your Capital One account, you can access Capital One Offers directly by clicking this link.

However, beware that the Capital One Offers page will load even if you don’t have an eligible credit card. I found this out the hard way when logged into an old Capital One account that was only connected to a closed credit card. Despite this, I was still able to open the Capital One Offers page and click through to a merchant to make a purchase.

Cards Eligible for Capital One Offers

Capital One Offers is available to U.S.-issued, consumer credit cards. Your Capital One card needs to be open and in good standing to take advantage of this savings program. Capital One specifically specifies that business credit cards and checking and savings accounts aren’t eligible.

Capital One doesn’t share a list of all of the personal credit cards that are eligible for Capital One Offers. So, you’ll want to check your Capital One credit card to make sure that the “Earn Credits for Shopping” section shows on your account dashboard.