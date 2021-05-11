Everything You Need to Know About Long-Term Personal Loans

Most people think of a personal loan as a short-term financing method with terms typically ranging from two to seven years. Borrowers use these versatile loans to fund home remodels, pay for medical expenses or even to consolidate credit card debt.

But did you know that long-term personal loans also exist? Here’s what you should know about this type of loan, including when it might be the right option for you.

What Is a Long-term Personal Loan?

A long-term personal loan has repayment terms lasting at least five years. Many personal loan providers cap terms between five and seven years, but some lenders offer terms as long as 12 years.

Most long-term loans have higher interest rates than short-term loans. This is one of the biggest drawbacks when it comes to long-term vs. short-term loans. The main benefit, however, of a long-term loan is a lower monthly payment, which can make it easier for borrowers to afford.