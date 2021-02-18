Everything You Need To Know About Share-Secured Loans

You may have heard a share-secured loan called by another name, including a savings-secured loan, cash-secured loan and passbook loan. They’re all the same thing.

How Share-secured Loans Work

Because savings-secured loans use the money in your interest-bearing account as collateral, you’ll need a savings account, CD or money market account with money in it to start. Regardless of the account you use, when you apply for a share-secured loan you agree to pledge that money to the bank while you repay the loan.

When it comes to loan limits, you’re typically limited to borrowing a percentage of your savings account. However, banks and credit unions can set different limits; you’ll typically see a minimum loan amount between $200 to $500 and a maximum amount between 80% to 100% of your balance.

Banks and credit unions also charge interest on these passbook loans. They’ll typically set a fixed rate by adding 1% to 3% on top of your account’s annual percentage yield (APY). For example, if your interest-bearing account earns 1% APY, the interest you’ll pay on your share-secured loan would range from 2% to 4%.