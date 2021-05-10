Everything You Need To Know About Tax Refund Loans

Finding out that you’re getting a tax refund is really exciting. It’s the biggest windfall that many people get all year, after all. So far this tax season, the average refund amount is $2,902, according to the IRS. Depending on how you file and opt to receive your money back, you can expect your cash within 21 days for electronically filed returns and about six weeks for paper mailed returns.

It’s your money, though, so it’s understandable that you might want it sooner. Your tax preparer might agree with you: It is your money, so why not get it now in the form of a tax refund loan? Before you jump and say “yes,” though, it’s important to know how these loans work, because there are downsides to weigh.

What Is a Tax Refund Loan?

A tax refund loan is somewhat similar to a payday loan, which is a small loan that is meant to be repaid once you receive your next paycheck. The idea is that you will be receiving money in the near future, and a tax refund loan, or payday loan, lets you borrow against that future payment.