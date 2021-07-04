Excited for Social Security's Largest Raise in a Decade? Maybe You Shouldn't Be

The average CPI-W for the months of July, August, and September is compared to the average for these same months in the prior year to assess how large a COLA seniors are entitled to.

While we don't have this data yet, the CPI increase over the past 12 months has come in around 5%. And unless things drastically change, current levels of inflation suggest seniors could be on track for around a 4% COLA in 2022.That's the highest since 2009, when seniors saw a 5.8% benefits increase.

Here's why a large COLA can be very bad news

Unfortunately, the reason seniors are in for such a high raise is because prices have been rising in key areas including furnishings, automobiles, clothing, and airline tickets.

With the cost of goods and services going up, seniors will likely find their bigger benefits don't actually allow them to buy more than they currently can afford. Sadly, next year's high COLA may not even be sufficient to maintain current spending levels, much less increase spending despite the larger checks.

That's the case for two reasons. First, rising Medicare premiums could reduce the value of the COLA. And second, CPI-W is actually an inadequate measure of inflation that retirees experience because it underweights key expenses such as housing and healthcare.