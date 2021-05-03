Executor of Estate: What Do They Do?

The executor of an estate is someone who wraps up a deceased individual’s financial affairs. If the deceased has a will, the will usually names a close relative, friend, accountant, attorney or financial institution to act as executor of the will. If the deceased wanted more than one person to handle their affairs—such as more than one child—they might name co-executors.

The executor should have integrity and good judgment. The law requires them to act in the estate’s best interest (what’s called “fiduciary duty”) even if they are also an heir, which is often the case.

What Is an Executor or Executrix of Estate?

An executor of estate is the person responsible for carrying out the deceased’s wishes as laid out in their will, such as distributing assets to beneficiaries. The executor also handles other tasks associated with closing out the deceased’s affairs, including paying off creditors, issuing notices of death and filing final tax returns.

In some states, the executor may go by another name, such as “personal representative.” “Executrix” is an outdated term for a woman performing the role of executor.

How an Executor Gets Appointed