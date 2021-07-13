Expect Imminent Payout Increases From These 3 Dividend Giants

Investors who need income from their portfolios have increasingly turned to dividend-paying stocks. By offering both reliable quarterly income and the potential for growth, dividend stocks look a lot more attractive than low-rate bank accounts and bonds that can't even keep up with inflation.

The best dividend stocks in the business don't just sustain their payouts year in and year out. They also provide regular dividend increases in a predictable manner. In particular, the three stocks we'll discuss here have traditionally announced dividend increases around this time of year, and all signs point toward their doing so again in 2021. Let's take a closer look at all three of these dividend giants.

1. Dover

Dover (NYSE: DOV) isn't a household name among most investors, but it has one of the longest track records of dividend growth in stock market history. For 65 straight years, the industrial company has boosted its annual payout to shareholders, with its most recent boost having come last August. With a quarterly payout of $0.495 per share, Dover carries a yield of 1.3%.