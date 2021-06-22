Expect These 3 Expenses to Rise in Retirement

On top of padding your retirement savings, it also pays to see if you qualify to contribute to a health savings account, or HSA, which will let you set money aside for future healthcare expenses. Obviously that won't help you cover the cost of staying busy or property taxes, but an HSA could serve as a dedicated source of medical funds when you need them.

Finally, you might consider moving to a state where owning a home as a senior is more affordable. In some parts of the country, property tax rates are sky-high, so even if you own your home outright, there's no getting around high housing costs. If you relocate to someplace with lower property taxes, you may find that you're able to stretch your retirement income even further.

