Expecting $1,400 Soon? These 3 Stocks Would've Turned It Into $5,000 -- in Just 1 Year

Trupanion specializes in veterinary medical coverage for dogs and cats. It's not the only player in pet health insurance, but its proprietary platform ensures that veterinarians and other medical professionals serving pets have access to medical records and get paid quickly. Trupanion is also amassing a useful database of pet health records, giving it the ability to detect trends, spot fraud, and even potentially give pet owners viable financial alternatives to euthanasia.

The COVID-19 pandemic dramatically increased the number of people owning pets, and that's created a spike in demand for veterinary services. Controlling costs is Trupanion's biggest value proposition, and rising customer counts show that people are catching on. Yet with an addressable market of tens of millions of dogs and cats that's far greater than its current subscriber base of roughly 800,000, Trupanion isn't going to run out of room to grow anytime soon.

