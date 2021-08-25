Expecting a baby? Here's how to get your finances ready

Working with a financial professional can also help you navigate major lifestyle changes, such as getting a safer car or moving into a bigger space to make room for a newborn.

3. Secure more savings

Having adequate savings can set your new family up for financial success.

Usually this takes the form of an emergency fund, which financial experts suggest should consist of anywhere between three to six months' of living expenses.

Add a baby into the equation and that can be more than you needed before. Since your expenses will be shifting, you'll want to account for that by increasing the amount of your emergency savings.

To come up with a suitable target number, account for monthly expenses such as daycare, baby food, mortgage and car payments.

"It's always good to get an idea of what that number looks like and start saving for it in advance before you have the additional cash flow hit from baby expenses," said Jacobs.

4. Maintain a thrifty mindset