Experian Boost Review

Having a great credit score can have a major impact on your quality of life, but building a strong credit score can take years. Experian, one of the three credit reporting bureaus, wants to make it easier. Experian Boost is a free service that allows consumers to add additional data to their credit histories with the goal of improving their FICO score.
This review details how the service works and what consumers can expect while “boosting” their scores. As you read the review keep in mind that results may vary. Some may not see improved scores or approval odds, and not all lenders use Experian credit files or scores impacted by Experian Boost.
What Experian Boost Is
On-time payment history is the most important factor in your credit score accounting for 35% of your total score, followed by credit utilization which makes up 30% of your score. Boost allows consumers to add additional on-time payments to their Experian credit report by linking their bank account. Additional on-time payment history can help increase the FICO 8 credit score generated by Experian. The FICO 8 is currently the credit scoring model most widely used by lenders.
Using Experian Boost to boost your credit score isn’t complicated. The first thing you’ll need to do is connect the checking account that you use to pay your qualifying utility, cell phone and video streaming media plans. After connecting the bank account, users can choose which positive payment histories from these services to add to their Experian credit report. The process doesn’t look at negative payment history. You will see the results of your credit boost instantly.
Those most likely to benefit have “thin” credit histories, meaning they don’t have many credit accounts to report on-time payments to their credit report. According to Experian’s website, average users who received a boost improved their FICO Score 8 based on Experian Data by 12 points.
How Experian Boost Works
Experian Boost is free to use and anyone can sign up. To receive a “boost,” individuals create a free Experian account and navigate to the Boost page. An easy way to create a free Experian account is by utilizing your access to a free credit report.
From there, users will be prompted to connect the bank account they use to pay their bills. For those wary of granting third-party access to their account, Experian explains that its service can access only read-only data from a bank, and doesn’t have access to any of the funds. Once an account is connected, the service scans transactions for on-time utility, cell phone and streaming video plans, including Netflix, HBO, Disney+ and Hulu payments. Experian needs at least three months of payments within a six-month window for Boost to work.
Boost shows users which bills are pulled and when they were paid. The platform only pulls positive payment history, which means it won’t report any negative information that could lower your credit score. Users also have the option to exclude any payments they don’t want to be added to their file.
Downsides of Experian Boost
Though Experian Boost is a great tool for consumers who might not have a fat or strong credit file, it isn’t perfect. Here are a few downsides of the service:
- If you’re a long-time avid credit card user who charges everything for the rewards points and pays your bill on time and in full, Boost won’t be very beneficial. Your credit history already includes those credit card payments (which are reported by the card issuer). Adding a few more on-time payments is unlikely to have a large impact on your credit score.
- Lenders might be using a version of FICO or a different credit scoring model that doesn’t take utility payments into account. There’s no guarantee that boosting your FICO 8 score will increase your odds of approval for a specific credit product from a specific lender.
- Boost only looks at cell phone, utility and streaming video payments. It would be more helpful if it could include rent payments as well. It is possible to get rent payments added to your credit report, though—here’s how.
- As Experian itself points out, adding utility payments to its records won’t affect what’s in your files with the two other major credit bureaus–Equifax and TransUnion. So depending on which bureau a prospective lender or credit card issuer uses, Boost may not help you get approved.
Who Experian Boost Is Best Suited For
Experian Boost is best for an individual who has been making on-time cell phone, utility and/or streaming video platform payments for some time but has never (or only recently) opened a credit card or another type of loan account.
Experian Boost doesn’t work for everyone, though. The free service is best suited for individuals who pay their telecom, utility or streaming video bills through their bank accounts. If Experian Boost doesn’t work for you, you can try other methods to boost your credit score.
Nevertheless, with how fast it is to set up an account with Experian and start the Boost process, it might provide an easy way to raise your credit score by a few points.
Bottom Line
Experian Boost is a well-intentioned service. Boost only reports positive payment histories and it’s free, so at least checking to see if you qualify for a Boost won’t harm you. If you’re someone who has a thin credit history who pays their phone or utility bill with a bank account, Experian Boost might be a good option to build up your FICO score.
However, with the average score increase of 12 points (and that’s for those with a thin file) this isn’t going to bump anyone from a subpar credit score to a perfect 850.