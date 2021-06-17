Experian Boost Review

Having a great credit score can have a major impact on your quality of life, but building a strong credit score can take years. Experian, one of the three credit reporting bureaus, wants to make it easier. Experian Boost is a free service that allows consumers to add additional data to their credit histories with the goal of improving their FICO score.

This review details how the service works and what consumers can expect while “boosting” their scores. As you read the review keep in mind that results may vary. Some may not see improved scores or approval odds, and not all lenders use Experian credit files or scores impacted by Experian Boost.

What Experian Boost Is

On-time payment history is the most important factor in your credit score accounting for 35% of your total score, followed by credit utilization which makes up 30% of your score. Boost allows consumers to add additional on-time payments to their Experian credit report by linking their bank account. Additional on-time payment history can help increase the FICO 8 credit score generated by Experian. The FICO 8 is currently the credit scoring model most widely used by lenders.