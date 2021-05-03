Experts Weigh In On Whether “Cancel For Any Reason” Travel Insurance Is Worth The Cost

In addition to these eligibility requirements, you must cancel the trip at least two days before your departure date in order to make a claim under CFAR.

Adding a “cancel for any reason” upgrade to a travel insurance policy will increase a policy’s premium by about 40%, says Steven Benna, a spokesperson for Squaremouth, a travel insurance comparison provider. He observes that since the start of 2020, the average cost of a standard trip cancellation insurance policy has been $299. During that same time, the average cost of a policy with cancel for any reason coverage has been $428—about 43% more.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Benna says there’s been a significant increase in the number of travelers buying “cancel for any reason” coverage. Since the start of 2020, roughly 14% of all purchases through Squaremouth included a “cancel for any reason” upgrade. By comparison, about 4% of policies purchased in 2019 included the upgrade, says Benna.

What Experts Think About CFAR

For travel supplier issues