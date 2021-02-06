Factor Investing: Is Now the Time to Shine for This Classic Strategy?

Subsequent studies have expanded upon these findings, and newer strategies commonly include momentum, low volatility, and quality (e.g., profitability, cash flow, and financial health) among the factors that are likely to improve performance. Factor investing strategies don't completely abandon large-cap stocks or companies with high valuations. However, weighting in these portfolios is guided by factor scores, meaning stocks that grade the best tend to be the largest holdings. This can be contrasted with market-weighted indexes, in which the largest companies are the biggest holdings. This means that factor-based allocations are more skewed toward smaller companies than you would expect in most passive strategies.

How to implement a factor investing strategy

If you're managing a large enough portfolio, you can probably just run a stock screen for a handful of factors, and then allocate based on the results of those screens. However, that can get complicated, and it definitely requires a large sum of capital to make it work.