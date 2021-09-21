Fall Could Bring House Hunters Relief From More Than Just the Heat

More telling, 17.3% of all listed homes saw price reductions last month, a signal sellers are needing to adjust their expectations to attract buyers. In February, just 9% of listed homes saw price reductions, the lowest share this year.

It helped that a total of 432,000 new listings hit the market in August, a 4.3% increase from August 2020, according to Realtor.com. What’s more, many of the homes becoming available for sale are smaller, more affordable starter homes, bringing more options to first-time home buyers.

While this is all good news for buyers, it’s still a seller’s market. The total number of active listings at the end of August was just 650,000 units. There’s still a long way to go before the market goes completely back to “normal,” notes Wolf.

The key is being able to take advantage of an opportunity when it comes along this fall. Here’s how.