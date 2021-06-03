Fannie Mae Extends Covid-19 Landlord And Renter Protection

Fannie Mae announced today that it would extend its forbearance program on multifamily properties until Sept. 30, 2021. This means that Fannie borrowers who own multifamily properties that they rent out can ask their lender to push out their monthly payments due to financial hardship from the Covid-19 pandemic. In doing so, the borrower also cannot evict any renters during that same time period.

Fannie acknowledges that both property owners and renters are still struggling financially as a result of the Covid-induced recession, which prompted the government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) to extend the forbearance deadline three more months from its previous June 30 deadline.

“Fannie Mae remains committed to supporting renters and multifamily property owners as Covid-19 continues to financially impact many people in the United States,” said Michele Evans, Executive Vice President and Head of Multifamily in a statement. “By extending the forbearance program for Fannie Mae multifamily borrowers, we are also extending essential protections and flexibilities for renters, which will help keep people in their apartments as the economy continues to improve.”