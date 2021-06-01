Federal Student Loan Interest Rates to Increase July 1

The federal student loan interest rate is set by adding the interest rate on the May 10-year note, 1.68%, to margins set by Congress. Lawmakers vote on the margins each year and while these haven’t yet been set for 2021-22, the margins aren't expected to change from last year.

For undergraduate student loans, 2.05 percentage points will be added to the interest rate. For other loans, 3.6 points will be added for graduate student loans and 4.6 points to PLUS loans. Here are the higher rates for each type of federal student loan:

Undergraduate direct loans : 3.73%.

: 3.73%. Graduate direct loans : 5.28%.

: 5.28%. PLUS loans: 6.28%.

Although interest rates for student loans are increasing, rates are low compared with the last decade, when rates reached as high as 5.05% for undergraduate students in 2018-19.

Interest rates for federal student loans are fixed through the duration of the loan, so loans taken out before July 1 will still have this academic year’s 2.75% interest rate. Currently, under the first COVID-19 relief bill, federal student loan interest rates are at 0% and are in forbearance until October 2021.

Impact of the rise in interest rates