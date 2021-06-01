Fewer Seniors Are Claiming Social Security at 62. Here's Why That's a Good Thing.

The danger of claiming Social Security at 62

Filing for benefits as early as possible means having that extra income on hand sooner. But there's a financial penalty for claiming benefits ahead of FRA.

Social Security benefits are reduced by 6.67% per year for the first three years they're claimed before FRA. Beyond that, they're reduced by 5% per year. To simplify that math, someone with an FRA of 67 who claims Social Security at 62 winds up with a monthly benefit that's 30% lower than what it would have been at FRA. And that reduction is permanent (though there's an exception for those take advantage of a do-over option, which involves withdrawing their applications and repaying all of their benefits to the SSA within a year).

Meanwhile, many seniors enter retirement with inadequate savings. And many don't have a pension or outside income source to fall back on. As such, a large number of retirees wind up quite reliant on Social Security, and so those who shrink their benefits by claiming them at 62 often wind up cash-strapped.