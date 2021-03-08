FICO Vs. VantageScore Credit Scores: What’s the Difference?

Although VantageScore credit scores have been around for about 15 years, the FICO Score is still the preferred choice of most lenders. In the U.S., lenders use FICO Scores in 90% of lending decisions. If you apply for a loan, credit card or some other type of financing, the lender will probably check your FICO Score when it reviews your application.

But that doesn’t mean you should ignore VantageScore brand credit scores. It doesn’t mean VantageScore credit scores are fake either, as some may claim.

Nine out of the 10 biggest banks in the U.S use VantageScore credit scores for some purpose. Plus, lenders and consumers used some 12.3 billion VantageScore credit scores in a 12 month period between 2018 and 2019.