Fidelity Just Made It Easier for Teens to Become the Next Warren Buffett

In May 2021, Fidelity Investments announced a new Fidelity Youth Account aimed at making it easier for teens ages 13 to 17 to save money and become individual investors. In a few years from now, we may look back on this event and realize that it was just the beginning for a new line of young investors looking to become the next Warren Buffett, owner of Berkshire Hathaway. The self-made billionaire made his first investment in stock at the age of 11 and had made -- in today's equivalent -- $53,000 by the time he was 20.

This new youth account from Fidelity will allow teens to be the owner of the account. They can make investments in all Fidelity mutual funds and most exchange-listed securities of small and large public companies.

Encouraging young people to invest