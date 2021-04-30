Filing Taxes for the First Time? 3 Things You Need to Know

1. Tax audits are very rate

You might think tax audits are really common, but actually, the IRS audits less than 1% of all tax returns it receives. And if your taxes are uncomplicated -- meaning you're simply claiming income from a single job and aren't itemizing deductions -- then there's even less reason to worry. That said, certain tax credits may be subject to further scrutiny, but if you claim only the ones you're entitled to, there shouldn't be anything to worry about.

2. You can file for free if you earn $72,000 or less

Though filing taxes isn't always an expensive prospect, the good news is that if you're a low or moderate earner, it won't have to cost you a dime. Anyone with an income of $72,000 or less is eligible to file a return for free.

Basically, the IRS partners with different tax-prep services so you can access the software you need to get your return done at no cost. And the best part? You won't be upsold products in the course of your free filing that do come with fees.

3. You can get help if you need it

The IRS's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs offer assistance to filers who need it. To qualify for VITA, you must meet one of these criteria: