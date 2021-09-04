Finish 2021 Strong With These 3 Investing Moves

You can't claim a loss on your taxes if you reopen an investment on a substantially identical security within 30 days of closing your position for a loss. Doing so would trigger a wash sale and disallow your loss until you closed out the position for real.

Labor Day weekend can be the perfect time to take stock of your financial position and make plans to finish the year strong. It's late enough in the year so that you likely have a good feel for how things will wind up but early enough to make adjustments to give yourself a good chance to see them through. So take advantage of the long weekend and the end of the summer vacation season to put yourself on a great path for a top-tier ending to 2021.

As crazy as it may seem, the end of the year will be here sooner than you think. When that day passes, many of the tools you have to affect this year will fall by the wayside, and the ones that remain often get trickier to use. So get started now, and set yourself up to be much more than satisfied by the way you navigated 2021.

