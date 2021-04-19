First-Time Homebuyer Class: Why You Might Need It

As far as grading goes, many classes are a pass/fail system. Some programs do require participants to take quizzes that are graded on more of a traditional system. For example, a score of 70% and higher may be considered passing. Once you pass the class, you will be given a certification of completion that you can show lenders.

When Should I Take a First-time Homebuyer Class?

If you’re required to attend a first-time homebuyer course, it’s usually not needed until you get to the financing portion of the process. Lenders will often require that you complete your training prior to closing in order to qualify for certain types of loans or aid.

However, these classes cover a whole lot more than just the mortgage process. To get the most of your homebuyer education, attend a class as early in the process as possible. That way, you have plenty of information about critical steps like choosing a home, budgeting for the costs and evaluating mortgage lenders before you’ve already made a commitment.

Also keep in mind that in-person classes can fill up quickly, so it’s best not to wait until the last minute to sign up for one.

First-time Homebuyer Class Costs