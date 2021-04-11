Follow These Key Rules to Retire Wealthy

3. Avoid debt

The more debt you take on, the more interest you'll pay. And the more money you waste on interest, the less you'll have available to sock away for the future. Now it's common practice to take out a mortgage and a series of auto loans to finance vehicles. But do your best to avoid less healthy debt, like credit cards and even personal loans for non-emergency purposes.

4. Save in a tax-efficient manner

Saving for retirement in a traditional brokerage account will give you more flexibility with your money -- you'll get to withdraw it at any time without penalty. But if you save in a more restrictive IRA or 401(k) plan, you'll enjoy tax benefits that help you grow wealth. Traditional IRA and 401(k) contributions go in tax-free, and investment gains in these accounts are tax-deferred. Roth IRAs and 401(k)s don't offer an up-front tax break on contributions, but investment gains are completely tax-free and withdrawals are tax-free as well.