Following This Long-Trusted Retirement Rule Could Wreck Your Senior Years

On the other hand, your portfolio may be set up in a manner that could easily allow for 5% annual withdrawals. If you stick to 4%, it could mean not getting to do some of the things you've always dreamed of.

What's the right solution for you?

It could boil down to using the 4% rule as a starting point, but straying from it.

If you're bond-heavy in your portfolio, you may need to go with an annual withdrawal rate of 2.5% to 3%. If you're stock heavy, you may want to adopt a higher withdrawal rate than 4%.

You can work with a financial planner or play around with different options on your own. The key, however, is to not assume that the 4% rule is right for you, even if it is right for some people.

The $16,728 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook