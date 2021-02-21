Foolish Stories With The Motley Fool's David Gardner

Every one of those picks was made more than 10 years ago. That's the story of playing the long game. That's what we were doing with Sam Raimi and Universal back in the day. Reflection No. 1, play the long game as an investor, as a professional, and in life. Reflection No. 2, it's a pretty simple one. That was a lot of fun. That story and getting to retell that story now in 2021, sharing that with you this week, it's just a lot of fun for me. Being there that day was a lot of fun too. In fact, we got there a day early. They'd given us free tickets around the Universal theme park that was around Universal Studios in Los Angeles so we just hung out in a roller coaster the day before it. Even though it didn't all play out, we still had a lot of fun. Part of it is that we did it as brothers, and I think that's something if you're an entrepreneur or you've ever started something with a sibling, you know what I mean; it can be hard sometimes. But for the most part, it's a wonderful experience. When I think of the people that are having fun out there, I think for example of the brand Life is Good. If you know those T-shirts, those hats, accoutrement, that comes from two other brothers, that's Bert and John Jacobs whom we've gotten to know a little bit over the years through Conscious Capitalism. They are having fun and they are creating fun every day for their customers.

Fun is probably always underrated, and I mean this again as a business person; I think you should be trying to have fun with the culture in your workplace. You should be trying to create fun for your customers. I think as an investor, you are going to be well rewarded for finding companies that do just that. Life is good. Have fun. My final one, reflection No. 3, I was thinking about some of the people that I've gotten to know over the course of my life. Now at the age of 54, I was thinking about Sam Raimi as an example who I have never seen since. Sam, I hope you're listening. I hope you enjoyed our story again. But a great addendum to our Sam Raimi story is what actually happened on the Motley Fool Stock Advisor scorecard. Because if you're a member of our service, you can go in and see this, if you look at my June 2002 pick, you'll see it's Disney. It was picked on my side of the scorecard in the month of June 2002. But if you actually double-click down, you'll see that it was Marvel. It was Marvel Entertainment that I picked. It was not Disney. Disney bought out Marvel subsequently and we've just kept that investment and re-recced it multiple times in place ever since. Now, you actually know the full story of my thinking at the time, because Marvel at the time was an underperforming old media play perceived to be a comic book company, and that wasn't a great business, and it was pinning its hopes at the time on converting its content to film. Our friend, Sam Raimi, was at the helm of that, and that investment today is a 99-bagger. I think about visionaries, I think about the dreamers out there. Sam Raimi is obviously one of them. He led me to Disney. I did get to meet Reed Hastings a few times, and that was the reason I ended up recommending Netflix in 2004, and then Elon Musk came to our Motley Fool offices to speak to our employees in 2011. Shortly after that, I recommended that stock, and if you think reflection No. 3 is about, you need to know the right people in business, no, that's not my point.