Fools Band Together to Provide COVID-19 Relief Funds to Essential Workers and Their Families

In April of 2020, we invited our Foolish community to join us in supporting COVID-19 relief efforts in what was then the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak: New York. Thanks to your generosity, and TMF's corporate contribution, $1,087,518 was donated to Health Research Incorporated, which funded the Empire Pandemic Resource Reimbursement Fund. The fund supports essential workers, first responders, healthcare workers, and their families in their financial recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Our collective donation resulted in a total of 1,096 households across 41 counties in the state of New York receiving financial relief for expenses covering necessities such as child care, transportation, and lodging incurred during the pandemic. Thanks to you, households across New York were granted urgently needed relief funds that will help individuals and families achieve financial stability. We're amazed by the remarkable impact of these funds, and countless actions our Foolish community took in local communities.
The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated financial difficulties for households and communities across the globe. We find ourselves at a crossroads, with a unique opportunity to enable millions to stay on the path toward financial freedom. We believe in Financial Freedom for All, and will demonstrate this commitment through The Motley Fool Foundation, set to launch in late 2021. The time is now to help the millions who are bound by social and economic obstacles. If you feel inspired to join us, click here to learn how.
Fool On!
Jennifer Gennaro Oxley
Executive Director, The Motley Fool Foundation