For Sale By Owner: How To Sell Your Home On Your Own

2. Get the House Ready

This could take a while if you need to make minor repairs in addition to freshening up the interior and exterior. This is an important step whether you’re doing FSBO or working with an agent, and it’s best if you’re not doing this while marketing the home. You also want to have the home staged as early as possible for photos that will be posted online.

3. Set the Price

You could do your homework on homes sold in your area, get a comparative market analysis (CMA) from an agent and consult real estate websites for estimates. You might also want to hire an appraiser, as that will be a requirement during the home buying process anyway.

4. Market the Home

There are several FSBO website options as well as the MLS, and the costs can add up if you’re not careful. You could also put up yard signs, print flyers, post on social media, talk to friends and family and possibly even set up your own website.

5. Show the Home