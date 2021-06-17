Forbes Advisor Guide To Fleet Fuel Cards

Benefits of Fleet Fuel Cards

The two major benefits of fuel cards are the savings at the pump, also known as wholesale pricing, and the ease of obtaining reports related to the card’s usage in real-time. These cards also allow limits to be set on employee cards such as the amount of fuel that can be purchased per transaction, per day and per week. This gives the card owner full control on how the card can and can’t be used. This is a secure feature to have versus using credit cards.

Who Fleet Fuel Cards Are For

Fleet fuel cards are designed for businesses of all sizes. Small companies that may have two to five trucks such as plumbing, electrical or roofing companies to full-scale national operations with hundreds or thousands of vans can benefit from fleet fuel cards.

Fleet fuel cards are generally advised for companies that purchase in excess of 1,000 gallons of fuel per month. This is typically when discounts and rebates will start to kick in or accelerate. If purchasing less than this, business credit cards with bonuses on fuel may be a better option.

Network Coverage for Fleet Fuel Cards