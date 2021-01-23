Forget Bitcoin: 3 Investments That Are Less Risky and More Reliable

For example, you can invest in a broad-market index ETF, which is very similar to an index fund. Or you can invest in a more niche ETF that follows a certain industry, like the healthcare industry or the technology industry. If you invest in a tech ETF, for instance, all the stocks in the fund will be technology stocks. This allows you to limit your risk by diversifying your investments, while still focusing on a sector or segment that interests you.

3. Fractional shares

If you'd prefer to invest in individual stocks rather than funds, fractional shares allow you to invest in particular stocks without breaking the bank.

Fractional shares are small slices of a single share of stock. When you buy fractional shares, you can invest in companies that might have hefty per-share stock prices while only spending a few dollars. Of course, you won't see as much in returns compared to if you'd bought full shares of stock (although your fractional share will change in value by the same percentages), but you're also not risking as much money.