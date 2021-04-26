Forget Crypto: 2 Safer Investments That Could Make You Rich

Best of all, the S&P 500 is a relatively safe index to invest in because it's so broad. This doesn't mean you can't lose money by going this route, but it does mean you get the comfort of knowing you're buying a diverse mix of stocks and are banking on an index that's historically performed well.

2. Dividend stocks

The great thing about dividend stocks is that they offer you two opportunities to make money. First, you can buy dividend stocks and hope their value increases over time. Secondly, you can sit back and collect your dividends, and then reinvest them to further grow your wealth.

There are many companies that pay dividends, but you may want to focus on dividend aristocrats, which are those that have consistently raised their dividend for at least 25 years. As is the case with S&P 500 index funds, it's possible to lose money with dividend stocks. But if you choose companies with a strong history of not only paying dividends, but increasing them, that's less likely to happen if your intent is to hold those stocks for many years.