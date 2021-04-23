Forget Dogecoin: 3 Investments That Could Make You Rich

Also, you often have the option to reinvest your dividend payments to buy more shares of a particular stock. This can be a wise strategy because it helps grow your portfolio without investing any additional money out of pocket. Then, the more shares you own, the more you'll receive in dividends. By reinvesting those dividends, you'll own more shares, and the cycle continues.

If you do decide to invest in dividend stocks, choose your investments wisely. Not all dividend stocks are created equal, and picking the right stocks is key.

3. Growth ETFs

Growth ETFs contain stocks that have the potential for rapid growth. These funds do carry more risk than some other types of investments because growing companies can be more volatile than well-established organizations. However, they also have the potential for higher-than-average returns. And by investing consistently, you could make a lot of money.