Forget Dogecoin: 3 Vanguard ETFs That Could Make You a Millionaire

Despite its recent crash, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has had an incredible year. Over the past 12 months, its price has soared by nearly 13,000%. If you had invested $1,000 in the cryptocurrency one year ago and held on, you'd have close to $130,000 today.

However, as an investment, Dogecoin is incredibly risky. Its dramatic returns largely have been propelled by a flood of retail investors pumping up its price, but its fundamentals don't appear strong enough to maintain these values.

Unless Dogecoin makes some changes to give it a better competitive advantage, there's a good chance it won't be around for the long term. That said, there are plenty of other investments that are much safer and can help you make a lot of money.

1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF