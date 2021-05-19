Forget Ethereum: This Investment Has Made Far More Millionaires

Right now, though, very few merchants accept crypto as a form of payment. In fact, only 2,300 U.S. businesses accept Bitcoin (which is the most widely accepted form of cryptocurrency), according to research from Fundera. Considering there are more than 30 million businesses in the U.S., that's only around 0.007% that accept Bitcoin as payment. Ethereum isn't quite as popular as Bitcoin, which puts it at even more of a disadvantage.

Without widespread adoption, it will be challenging for crypto to see long-term success. Nobody knows what the future holds, so buying crypto right now is an incredibly risky move that may or may not pay off.

Where to invest instead

One of the best ways to make a lot of money in the stock market is to take a slow but steady approach. By investing in solid companies and holding them for the long term, you could potentially make millions.