Forget GameStop: This Investment Can Make You Rich With Zero Effort

Where to invest instead

Investing in GameStop (or any other meme stock) is a risky move that could cost you big time. A safer and more profitable option is to invest in S&P 500 index funds.

An S&P 500 index fund is an investment that contains all the stocks within the S&P 500 index. Many of these companies are household names, including Amazon, Apple, and Tesla.

S&P 500 index funds are one of the safest types of investments available, and they're almost guaranteed to see positive long-term returns. Despite short-term volatility, the S&P 500 has experienced an average 10% annual rate of return since its inception.

Although your investments may take a tumble during periods of market volatility, history has shown that the S&P 500 has always recovered from every downturn. This means that no matter what happens with the market, it's very likely your investments will grow over time.

How to build wealth with zero effort