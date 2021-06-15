Forget Meme Stocks, Jump on This Trend Instead

Once investment apps such as Betterment and Stash began offering the option to buy fractions of shares, big-name brokers also jumped onto the bandwagon. Interactive Brokers and Schwab were among the first household names to offer this option, and a number of others quickly followed suit.

But unlike meme stocks, fractional share trading is an undeniably positive trend in the investing world. It democratizes investing and even makes it possible for beginning investors with very little money to buy shares of companies they believe in, regardless of the price.

Why you should embrace fractional shares

Before fractional shares, people without a big nest egg were closed out of being able to buy shares in many companies. The requirement to purchase at least one full share left many investors between a rock and a hard place: Either purchase investments with lower per-share prices (even if the companies weren't as solid) or wait, perhaps for years, to collect enough money to purchase preferred investments.