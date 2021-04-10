Forget Meme Stocks. Put Your Money Here Instead

Even if stock values tank, established companies will likely continue paying dividends, so you have that income to offset any other losses you might take. Dividends also give you flexibility -- you can withdraw your payouts as you wish or reinvest them to grow more wealth in your portfolio.

Don't be lured by meme stocks

Meme stocks may be all the rage right now, but remember, your investment choices shouldn't boil down to what's trending or not. Rather, focus on stocks with exceptional value or long-term growth potential.

You should also aim to establish a diverse mix of investments, all the while securing a backup income stream in case life (or the stock market itself) throws a curveball at you. S&P 500 index funds and dividend stocks are a great way to set yourself up for success, so do your best to drown out the internet noise and avoid the meme stock hype.

