Forget Penny Stocks: 2 ETFs That Can Double Your Money With Zero Effort

Small-cap stocks can sometimes be riskier and more volatile than larger corporations. However, they also have higher potential for growth, so you could experience higher-than-average returns.

This ETF was founded in 2009, and since then, it has experienced an average rate of return of around 14% per year. At that rate, if you were to invest $1,000 right now and didn't invest any additional cash, you'd double your money in around five years.

You could earn even more if you were to continue investing consistently. Say, for example, you invest $1,000 now and also continue investing $100 per month. If you were earning a 14% average annual return, you'd have:

Close to $10,000 in five years

Nearly $60,000 in 15 years

Around $480,000 in 30 years

Keep in mind, too, that ETFs require very little upkeep. They perform best when you leave them alone for as long as possible. All you need to do is continue investing and let the fund do all the heavy lifting.

2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)