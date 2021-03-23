Forget Penny Stocks: Here's a Better Investment if You're Short on Cash

Also, the companies behind penny stocks tend to be newer, and while that's not always a bad thing, you don't get the same comfort level as with older, more established companies. Netflix, for example, has been around for more than 20 years and has been publicly traded for almost 20. As such, if you're thinking that penny stocks are your best option for breaking into the world of investing on a budget, it pays to consider an alternative option -- fractional shares.

The upside of fractional shares

Fractional shares let you buy a piece of a share of stock if you can't swing a whole share. In our example above, it's clear that $100 won't buy a full share of Netflix, but it could buy about one-fifth of a share, and then you'd still get to enjoy the benefit of having Netflix in your portfolio.