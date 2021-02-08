Forget Penny Stocks: Why Fractional Shares Are a Far Better Investment

Say, for example, you bought 100 shares of stock priced at $2 per share. You're worried the price is going to drop, so you try to sell your shares immediately. But if nobody is willing to buy at the moment, you have no choice but to hold onto the stock until you're able to sell. Because penny stock prices tend to swing high and low, the price could plummet by the time you find a buyer.

For these reasons, it's best to avoid penny stocks altogether. By investing in fractional shares instead, you can experience the bargain of penny stocks with significantly less risk.

The benefits of fractional shares

Fractional shares are just what they sound like: small slices of a single share of stock. Instead of paying hundreds or thousands of dollars for a single share, you can buy a fractional share of that same stock for as little as $1.

The best part about investing in fractional shares is that it's an affordable way to invest in some of the biggest, most successful companies out there. Say, for example, you've always wanted to invest in Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) but couldn't afford the $3,000-per-share stock price. With fractional shares, you can invest in Amazon for just a few dollars.