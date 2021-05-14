Former Simple Customers Undergo Rough Transition to BBVA

The bank announced later that day on Twitter that the call center was up and running again, but many customers conveyed dissatisfaction with the delay, and some said they still had problems accessing their online accounts and customer service.

“Teams are working around the clock to clear up any remaining issues, including extending hours in our call center and adding staff to handle the incoming calls, as volumes from the challenges remain high,” said a BBVA spokesperson by email.

What to do next

If the technical difficulties at BBVA are getting you down, you have two main options.

Be patient

If BBVA’s account offerings appeal to you, then sit tight while the bank resolves its technical issues. If you’re having trouble reaching customer service, you can find updates on BBVA’s website, mobile app and social media. And even if you’re having trouble logging in to your account, you should still be able to make debit card transactions. BBVA also operates more than 600 branches across the southern and western U.S. if you’d like in-person service.