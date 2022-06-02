Is your savings account adding up in the way you'd like right now? A new banking study shows four of five Americans are choosing to reallocate their savings.
Host Teri Barr is talking with Chanelle Bessette, a Banking Expert with NerdWallet, to learn more about the study, the trends it reveals, and a few signs to keep an eye on if you are considering other savings options.
Previous Pennywise episodes featuring Chanelle:
The latest from Chanelle
People are also reading…
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.