Four tips to help you find affordable airfare

The cost to travel remains expensive — and airfare, which is still up by 30% compared to a year ago — isn't going down in price anytime soon.

PennyWise Podcast host Teri Barr is talking with Sam Kemmis, a travel rewards expert with NerdWallet, to learn if there are ways to find any deals on your next flight. Kemmis has four great tips to help you find affordable airfare, but you'll also need to be flexible.