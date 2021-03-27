Four Ways to Buy the Dip

3. Having a rule of when to buy. For example, every time stocks drop X%, use Y% of buying power

Risk: There might not be enough red days to use all your buying power and lead you to miss out on gains.

Reward: You eliminate timing the market and have a plan that allows you to be emotionally prepared for different outcomes.

Comments: My favorite method to use when stocks take a dip!

4. Selling low conviction to buy higher conviction stocks that have dropped big

Risk: The stocks you sell might perform better than the ones you buy.

Reward: Since the higher conviction stocks have dropped big, the rewards can be amazing

Comments: I tend to use this method with a mixture of Method 3.

As you can see, each method comes with its own risk and reward. I do not believe there is a correct answer, but I think it is essential to have a plan!

10 stocks we like better than Walmart