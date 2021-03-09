Four Ways To Use Home Equity In Your Retirement Plan

If you are eager to age-in-place, for instance, but you need to make some renovations to make your home safer and comfortable for an older you, a home equity loan or HELOC, explained below, could be a smart option. Plus, if you use the money to improve your home, the interest you pay on the home equity loan may be tax deductible.

A home equity loan requires you to jump through some qualifying hoops. Your interest rate depends in part based on your credit score, and lenders will ask questions to ensure you have the income to pay back the loan. There may also be closing costs for a home equity loan.

Home Equity Line of Credit

There’s no lump sum payout when you take out a home equity line of credit, commonly referred to as a HELOC. Instead, you get a line of credit you can tap at any time during the initial phase of the HELOC, called the draw period.

A common draw period is 10 years, though it can be longer. You do not have to repay any borrowed money during the draw period, but if you do, your available line of credit will be readjusted to reflect the repayment.