Free Credit Reports Extended Until April 2022—Here’s How To Get Yours

“For consumers, ensuring that one’s credit remains in good standing during this challenging time goes beyond paying mortgages, auto loans, credit card bills and other financial obligations each month,” said Francis Creighton, president and CEO of the Consumer Data Industry Association, in the bureaus’ press release. “Consumers should have the tools they need to be knowledgeable about their financial information.”

Why You Should Check Your Credit Report Regularly

Your credit report shows any credit cards or loans you have open (like car, student or personal loans) as well as the balance on those accounts. Whether you have a lot of debt or no debt at all, it’s important to keep tabs on this report because you need to prove good credit health if you want to access new credit—like to buy a new car, buy a home, or go to college—down the road.