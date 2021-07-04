From Cathie Wood Stocks to Bitcoin: 3 Explosive Strategies for Reaching Financial Independence

Even after its recent plunge, Bitcoin remains the single best performing asset class of the last decade. Investors interested in capitalizing on the crypto sell-off are probably more interested in where the asset is headed, not where it's been. The big hurdle that Bitcoin has crossed over the last few years has been institutional adoption, whether that's Tesla accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment, investment banks offering financial products tied to Bitcoin, companies like Square and PayPal carrying Bitcoin on their balance sheets, or accredited investors like Wood, Ray Dalio, and Bill Miller sticking their necks out for Bitcoin.

At the end of the day, Munger is absolutely right that Bitcoin is a commodity with no intrinsic value. It's only as valuable as we perceive it to be. That's what makes Bitcoin risky, yet fascinating. By comparison, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has a lot more functionality. From smart contracts to non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to decentralized applications, Ethereum has the potential to host financial products on its blockchain -- a concept that could disrupt the finance industry.